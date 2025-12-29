Members of Builth Wells Town Council were told at the December meeting that the Strand Hall will need to be closed for at least a week when work starts.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the work will be undertaken in the stage area of the hall and it is essential to make the area safe and compliant with current regulations.

A lengthy discussion took place regarding the asbestos issue.

The council has received three quotes, which vary in price.

The clerk agreed to undertake a new asbestos register over the festive period as the previous one cannot be located.

A recent survey suggests that some immediate work is required.

This work will focus on a managed approach with regular inspections and minor remediation, rather than the complete removal of the asbestos found at the high end of the stage area.

Members agreed the way forward unanimously.