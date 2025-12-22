Neil Michael Best was found dead at his home at Hillend, Pentre Land Lane, Bleddfa on December 7 2024.

An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Monday heard that 49 year-old Mr Best had a history of self harm and illicit drug use.

South Wales Central Area Coroner Patricia Morgan said Mr Best had previously sought help from drug services to end his drug use.

On December 7 2024, Mr Best was discovered deceased at his home. There was drug paraphernalia in the vicinity.

A post mortem examination identified that Mr Best died as a result of acute opioid toxicity.

She concluded that Mr Best’s death was drug related.

Mr Best was born on July 3 1975 at Hitchin in Hertfordshire