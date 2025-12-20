Four Builth Wells groups get a Christmas boost - grants from the town council

Builth Wells Ladies Choir

Two other groups were advised to reapply for grants in May 2026.

The successful groups included Builth Wells Ladies Choir who received £500 to cover the transport costs for their voluntary shows.

Bike Bash were awarded £1000 for grass cutting and genera maintenance at the pump bike track in Builth Wells.

Mid and North Powys Mind were awarded £600 to fund dance classes in the area for individuals with poor mental health and Builth Wells Community Support have received £2,200 to cover driver wages for their community transport scheme, due to a shortfall in volunteers.

This service exists mainly to provide transport for hospital and other health care appointments. Other journeys, shopping, visiting etc. may be provided at our discretion.

Community support organisers hope to secure other further funding in April.

Builth Wells Town Council agreed the grants at the December meeting and they agreed that Moca Cymru and the Wyeside Arts Centre would be advised to re-apply for grants in May 2026.