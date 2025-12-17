Craig has served with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for over two decades, progressing through key middle manager and leadership roles across both operational and non-operational departments.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in operational delivery, risk management and organisational development.

His work has included spearheading innovation in learning and development initiatives, leading the Service’s On-Call Improvement Programme, and driving investment in key enabling functions such as workforce development and Information and Communication Technology.

Craig’s appointment follows a rigorous, multi-stage recruitment process led by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority.

Candidates were assessed through a series of structured interviews, strategic leadership exercises and scenario-based assessments designed to test operational insight, organisational vision and the ability to lead a modern fire and rescue service.

The Authority also engaged external professional assessors to provide independent oversight and ensure the process met the highest standards of fairness, transparency and challenge.

Craig emerged as the strongest candidate, demonstrating exceptional strategic leadership capability, deep organisational knowledge and a clear commitment to community safety and service improvement.

Councillor John Davies, Chair of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “Craig brings a deep understanding of our Service and a clear vision for its future. His appointment will strengthen our ability to innovate, support our workforce and deliver high-quality protection for the communities we serve.

"

Chief Fire Officer Flannery said: “It is a privilege to lead this outstanding Service. I am committed to supporting our people, strengthening our partnerships and building on the strong foundations already in place.

“As the challenges facing fire and rescue services continue to evolve, we must innovate, modernise and ensure we have the skills, technology and capability to meet the needs of our communities.

“I look forward to working alongside colleagues and partners across Mid and West Wales to deliver a modern, progressive and resilient Service that keeps people safe and places our staff at the heart of everything we do."