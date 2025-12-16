The clock historically marked the border between South and North Wales.

Standing at the town's central crossroads where the market hall once stood, it is a memorial to the men of Rhayader who were lost in the first and second world wars.

But it creates something of a traffic bottleneck at busy periods, and represents a major obstacle for drivers of large trucks.

To help protect the clock tower there are solid bells around its base – almost like large door stops to stop lorries hitting it.

Rhayader Town clerk Julie Stephen said; “The bells are absolutely critical as sadly vehicles often hit them but they are pretty much indestructible .”

In addition to the “bells” there are metal posts and chains.

They also form a barrier around the memorial but are easily broken when hit, which happens a lot .

The links that make up the chains are gradually getting more and more damaged so the town council has recently considered whether to either remove them altogether or get them replaced with new but far more robust posts and chains.

To help the town council in its final decision-making, Rhayader Mayor Councillor Christian Walton agreed to obtain quotes and present them at a future meeting.

Members agreed to consider the issue once quotes are available



