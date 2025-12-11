Powys residents urged to act on urgent tumble dryer safety alert

Households with specific models of integrated heat pump tumble dryers manufactured by Haier must check if their machine needs an urgent safety repair because of the risk of fire. The product safety alert has been issued by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

Affected brands include Baumatic, Candy, Caple, Haier, Hoover, Lamona, Iberna and Montpellier.

Now Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Service are urging households who may have one of the affected appliances to immediately stop using any affected tumble dryer, unplug the appliance if it is safe and accessible, check their model and serial number via the manufacturer’s online checker and contact the manufacturer to arrange a free repair before using the machine again

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “We strongly urge anyone owning one of these tumble dryers to act immediately.

“An internal short circuit can occur during normal use, causing the tumble dryer to ignite and start a fire in your home.

“It takes a few minutes to check if your tumble dryer is affected. Find your model and serial number, and either check online or contact the manufacturer to see if your appliance needs a free repair.

“Do not use your tumble dryer until the repair is complete.”

For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/government/news/urgent-safety-check-for-85000-tumble-dryers