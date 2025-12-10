Travelling through the town and surrounding villages in a fire engine, with one crew member dressed as Santa Claus, Presteigne Firefighters helped spread festive cheer as well as collect much needed items for the Knighton and Presteigne Food Bank, which were generously donated by local residents.

The Knighton and Presteigne Food Bank is a community-based project that supports individuals and families facing hunger or a crisis across Knighton, Presteigne and East Radnor.

The Food Bank also provides a vital outreach service in Presteigne which ensures that help reaches those who need it most.

Through the Food Bank Santa Drive, the crew at Presteigne Fire Station demonstrate their deep commitment to the community, responding in times of crisis and supporting local initiatives year-round. Image courtesy of Laura Shepherd's Lens Photography

Knighton and Presteigne Food Bank Manager, Helen, said: “The crew from Presteigne Fire Station has been incredible and we are so grateful for their support.

“I’ve received messages from several families, including pictures of their children having fun meeting Santa.”

The crew at Presteigne Fire Station and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are extremely grateful to all those who have supported and contributed to the Santa Drive.