Driver and horse escape unhurt as horsebox destroyed in Libanus blaze

The destroyed horsebox after the fire at Libanus

Smoke coming from the horsebox

A driver and a horse escaped uninjured after their horse box was destroyed in a blaze in Powys.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Brecon and Talgarth Fire Stations were called to an incident at Libanus in Brecon at 6.03pm on Thursday, December 4.

Crews responded to a fire involving one horsebox.

The vehicle was well alight on the arrival of crews, the vehicle’s driver and one horse were out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of crews, both were uninjured.

Crews utilised three hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus sets, two thermal imaging cameras and one environmental pack to extinguish the fire.

Crews were supported by the attendance of a water bowser from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Merthyr Tydfil Fire Station.

After extinguishing the fire, crews continued to dampen down at the scene before leaving at 8.14pm.