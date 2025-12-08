The cost of repairs needed at Rhayader's Old Pound to be considered by the town council

Rhayader Town Council will consider the cost of repairs needed to The Old Pound, before deciding what to do with it.

The Old Pound is a shed-like building at the bottom of Tanners Row just off the A470 north. It needs repairs, as councillors were told at a previous meeting that the roof is rotten, the ivy is practically holding the walls up and a couple of panels on the front look suspicious.

It is owned by the town council and they were asked at a recent meeting whether they would want to carry out repairs on it, which may be not an inconsiderable cost, and if they did the repairs, what would they then want to do with it.

Members were asked would they want to put things in it and make it into a shed or could they rent it out and start charging for it.

Rhayader Mayor Councillor Christian Walton said: ”The council looked at it a few years ago, to raise the roof because it was not adequate, and this council decided that it was not financially viable. Do we want to look after it and do it up?”

County and town councillor Angela Davies asked if the council made it good would there be a value or a use to it.

“We can’t just let it fall down that is terrible, we have a duty to keep it tidy at least. I think we should at least make it safe and good. Let’s get a quote.”

Members agreed to meet and inspect it, consider what works need to take place and then get quotes for it.

They will then consider the issue at a future meeting.







