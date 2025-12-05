Long-awaited repairs will be carried out on a Mid Wales road near allotments

Knighton Town Council has accepted the offer of a resident to fill in pot holes on the road at the side of the allotments, when it is appropriate to do so depending on the weather.

Councillors agreed to repair the road after much debate as to whether it was the town council’s responsibility almost three years ago.

At that time it was established that the town council own that area of land and some local properties also use the road for access.

They got quotes at the time for the work but they did not act on it or progress the work.

In September town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said contractors would like to carry out site visits and would then provide quotes for the work.

At November’s meeting members were told two similar quotes had been provided for almost £7,000 and a local resident had offered to patch the potholes for the cost of the materials and would not charge for labour.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said there were pros and cons with the quotes. She said the council does not have the money in the budget for the £7,000 quotes and so they would have to take it out of reserves and account for that in next year’s budget.

Councillor Chris Branford said it seemed like a lot of money to spend on one area.

“I was thinking maybe looking at adding money to the precept. I know the patching is not going to last but it will help in the interim so cars could use it safely. It is quite bad and I think we have left it long enough and I think it would be bad if we said we were not going to do it again,” said Councillor Holly Adams-Evans.

Councillor Mark Vaughan said patching would probably only last a year or so, depending on the weather.

Members agreed to accept the offer of a resident to patch the road when the weather allows and then to consider putting money into the precept for a full repair next year.

The council was also told that a fence to block off a dangerous six to eight foot gap at the rear of the allotments has been put up by local contractor Rob Edwards