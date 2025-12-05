The milestone was shared by CEO Clair Swales at PAVO’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week. Outgoing Chair of Trustees, Jamie Burt, ran the meeting.

The UK Government’s Social Prosperity Fund (SPF) accounted for the largest share of the £2.7 million, with investment funding improvements to 55 community buildings, and supporting numeracy, digital inclusion, and green travel projects. Powys County Council appointed PAVO to manage the fund.

Ms Swales said: “This investment strengthened Powys communities, ensuring they continue to thrive.”

Presenting PAVO’s annual impact report, Swales highlighted the organisation’s role as a catalyst for voluntary action, a voice for Powys’ communities and the third sector, and a vital hub of information and support.

She said: “In addition to the distribution of funding, our work ranges from supporting trustees and volunteers to running networks and forums, delivering our community connector and befriending services, and much more.”

Angela Owen, PAVO’s Head of Internal Services, presented the 2024–25 financial statements and annual trustee report.

She said: “The report details how our resources are used to fulfil our mission to help organisations and improve people's lives across Powys.

During the AGM, Swales thanked Burt for his service, saying his “commitment and support have been invaluable”

Reflecting on his five years as Chair, Burt said: “During my tenure, we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, recruited a new CEO, and distributed a record amount of funding.

He added: “I also want to thank departing trustee Peter Swanson for his long service, and Jennifer Owen Adams for her support as Vice Chair.”

Ms Swales concluded: “Thank you to all PAVO colleagues for your hard work and dedication.

“Our role is vital at a time when our sector faces serious challenges such as volunteer fatigue, trustee recruitment, and short-term funding.

“In addition, demand for funding often exceeds what is available, and this is something we will continue to raise.”

Following the meeting, Gary Mitchell was confirmed as PAVO’s new Chair of Trustees, with Jamie Burt appointed Vice Chair to support the transition. Jennifer Owen Adams will continue as a trustee.

This year’s online AGM was attended by over 40 participants.

The impact report is available on the PAVO website: https://www.pavo.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/PAVO-Impact-Report-2024-25.pdf



