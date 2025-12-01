Kington Town Council says no to the chance for play area funding – here’s why

Herefordshire Council has been allocated £1 million in capital funding to upgrade several of its play areas with £500,000 available in 2025/26 and another £500,000 in 2026/27.

They authority invited town and parish councils to express an interest in receiving part of the funding.

If they accepted the chance of the money the town council would have been expected to oversee and manage the procurement, design and delivery of the play area improvements with help with Herefordshire Council.

They would also have had to agree to an asset transfer, which Herefordshire Council would fund, which would have seen the town council taking on future responsibility for the play area, including inspection and ongoing maintenance.

Town clerk Liz Kelso told councillors that the only remaining play area in Kington that would meet the criteria is Kington Park or Sutton Walls Park as it is known off Old Eardisley Road.

She said Kington Pollinators, a voluntary group, has a licence to maintain the area but the play area remains the responsibility of Herefordshire Council.

Councillor Richard Banks said the town council would need to look at the costs involved in the community asset transfer but Councillor Bob Widdowson said he believed the town council should leave the money alone.

Kington County Councillor Terry James said there is still an ownership issue at that park.

Members agreed not to put in an expression of interest for some possible funding.

