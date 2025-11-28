Eight Kington groups receive an early Christmas present - a town council grant

The council agreed to give grants worth £2,610 to the various organisations at a recent meeting.

Marches Makers Festival will receive £200 of the £500 they requested to put on dance workshops at next year’s festival, Kington Hockey Club received £360 for training, match and equipment costs and Kington Walks received £500 for tool purchase for footpath maintenance.

Kington Football Club receive £500 for astro-pitch hire costs, Kington Choir will get £200 towards the purchase of music and Kington Christmas Lunch Club will get £200 to fund the purchase of food.

The Parochial Church Council of St Mary the Virgin Kington will receive £150 towards the purchase of play equipment and toys for the Stay and Play group and Kington Youth Hub will receive £500 towards the purchase of rugs and soft furnishings to reduce noise level.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said: “The Finance and General Purposes Committee made these recommendations after going through each application in a fair bit of detail and discussing them all.

“If we had given each group everything they had asked for the whole grant budget for the year would have been spent.

“An application by Kington Cricket Club for £500 towards the cost of a fridge/freezer replacement was rejected at the moment. The committee felt it was a large amount requested for something that could be acquired second hand and the cricket club is very well supported by the town council, the committee did not feel it was appropriate at this time given all the other applications.”

The council had already been agreed to give the Kington Museum and History Centre £200 towards printing and advertising materials.

The council set a grants budget of £5,000 this year and there is now £2,190 remaining after these grants are paid.

Members of the full council unanimously agreed the grants

