The toilets at Station Crescent are getting a significant upgrade – including the creation of the first Changing Places facility in Powys with the help of £222,000 grant funding.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council, which owns the site, has awarded a contract for the works to Danfo (UK).

The works will include reconfiguring the existing layout of the toilets, creating the first Changing Places public toilet in Powys, which can be used by people with severe disabilities, thanks to the inclusion of a hoist, changing bench and additional space, replacing the existing roof.

Danfo (UK) will be providing temporary toilets, for the public, while the works take place. These must be completed before the end of March 2026.

The cost is being met by the Welsh Government’s Mid Wales Conveniences Fund, which is being managed by Powys County Council.

At a recent town council meeting, town clerk Jane Johnston said: “Works have started on this building with sub-contractors from Knighton. Portable toilets will be in place throughout the construction period which is likely to be completed towards the end of January 2026.”

In the remainder of her clerk’s report, Ms Johnston said all works are now completed with the town council’s new Temple Chambers home with the exception of the lighting and flooring in the Conference Room.

It is planned that the December meeting will be held in their building.

Ms Johnston said she has been asked to make a presentation to the Llandrindod Wells Sustainable Powys meeting on November 26 2025 on the town council’s initiative relating to the Town Caretaker.

Cllr Jamie Jones and Cllr Chris Owen will be attending to represent the Town Council.

She also thanked the Llandrindod Wells Football and Rugby Clubs for working with the council fireworks event again this year. She also thanked Councillor Kim Nicholls for acting as liaison member in Ms Johnston’s absence and for the assistance town clerk’s assistance.