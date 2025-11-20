A corner of the grade II listed Market Hall in Kington was damaged when a young man crashed a Mitsubishi Lancer into it in November 2023.

Kieran Bradford later admitted in court to taking and damaging the car while under the influence of drugs.

Kington Town Council was given a heritage statement outlining the work proposed at the Market Hall at its November meeting.

The statement said; “Due to the extent of the damage, the original bricks cannot be salvaged for re-use.”

They said the wall will be rebuilt under the supervision of Luke Merriman, a building surveyor for Herefordshire Council with input from Koda Heritage architects to ensure the most accurate replacement possible.

Materials and lime mortar that closely match the original will be used to achieve an authentic repair.

Its owner Herefordshire Council wants to also use the opportunity to fix other parts of the building showing wear and tear, including corrosion on the flagpole, rust staining on the internal steel trusses, and “extensive” damage to handrails and guttering.

Fire alarms, emergency lighting, electrical components and the lightning protection system will also be upgraded to meet current standards.

“The reinstatement of the damaged elements will conserve the historic character of the site and its contribution to the wider streetscape.

“The intervention is considered both necessary and proportionate, ensuring the continued use and longevity of this important heritage asset,” the council said.

Kington’s Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said: “This is what we have been waiting for with regards to the Market Hall and the Coach House. The likelihood is that it will be done in the early part of next year.

“We can’t say we would have any objections to this, would we?”

Councillor Nicki Cornish asked when it is likely to be done because of events such as the Marches Makers Festival taking place next year over the May Bank Holiday.

Kington County Councillor Terry James said he has asked if they could try and do the work in February but it will be a private contractor and it has to go out to tender too, so it depends how long that takes.

The red-brick building on the corner of High Street, Church Street and Mill Street was built in 1885, though the clock tower was only added in 1897. It continues to host regular food and craft markets.