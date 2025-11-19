Peter Mark Cary died in a collision with a white Toyota Hilux pick-up truck on the B4362 near its junction with the A44 at Walton on Tuesday, November 4.

As a result of his injuries Mr Cary died at the scene at about 6pm.

The inquest opening at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Cary was identified by his brother Paul Cary on November 6.

A post-mortem carried out by Dr J Williams at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on November 9 gave a provisional cause of death as road traffic collision leading to multiple injuries.

HM Coroner Mr Graeme Hughes said Mr Cary of Watery Lane, Walton was born in Liverpool on August 7, 1953.

Mr Hughes adjourned the inquest for investigations to take place and he passed his condolences on to Mr Cary’s family and friends.

Dyfed Powys Police appealed for anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including anyone who was travelling along the road at the time with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone who can help should contact police by calling 101, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline.