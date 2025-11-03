Objections after plans to turn Grade II-listed former school building in Powys into housing

Full and listed building consent planning applications to convert the former Ysgol Efyrnwy Primary school in Abertridwr, Llanwddyn near Lakes Vyrnwy were lodged with Powys County Council by Triang Developments in September.

The proposal is to change the school building into four “dwellings” including one affordable home, and build two pairs of semi-detached houses within the former school grounds.

The application was discussed by Llanwddyn Community Council at a meeting last month.

The former school

The council said: “Ysgol Efyrnwy was designed as a combined school and community centre, an experimental scheme intended to become a model for the provision of education in rural areas. The building was designed by the county architect for Montgomery, Herbert Carr, and opened in 1950.”

“The proposed plans would detract from the listed aspects of the building, local area and its setting.”

A spokesperson added that not enough parking spaces have been allocated for the development in the plans.

But planning agent Gwynfor Humphreys, acting for Triang Developments, said: “Use of the building to form dwelling units is considered to be the only viable use for it.

“This new use will be entirely in keeping with the social context of the site and will not result in any loss of amenity to surrounding properties."

A Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) that accompanies the proposal adds that the building’s conversion will “not result in harm to the significance of the building as a historic asset".

The council’s built heritage officer Dr Sam Johnson said: “The HIA is more of a potted history of the building with a recording survey. Whilst this is important there is no actual discussion of the physical alterations proposed in terms of how they impact the building.”

He says there is “insufficient information” contained in the documents to decide the application.

The village school was closed in 2009 due to falling pupil numbers.

The school was formally given listed building status by Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, on September 1, 2009.

A decision on the proposal is expected by November 26.