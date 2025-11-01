Powys village housing development gets the green light

In November last year, Pontypool-based Butler Wall homes lodged a planning application with Powys County Council.

All six will be two-bedroom houses with four to be sold on the open market and two to become affordable homes.

The site. Photo: Google

The Cae Waldis site is sandwiched between two other developments in the village.

On one side there is existing planning permission to build 30 homes at the site of the Neuadd Terrace Old School.

On the other to the north of Cae Waldis the council itself has planning permission to build 17 houses at the former Bronllys primary school site.

The application was discussed by Bronllys Community Council at a meeting back in January and members raised serious concerns but did not formally object.

A spokesperson said: “The council is concerned about the amount of houses being built in Bronllys and the fact that there is no infrastructure to support them.

“The councillors are also concerned about the concentration of houses on this site, which will inevitably have an impact on parking.

“There is no provision for any green space/play area for children.”

They also asked about a community donation from the developers.

Planning agent Iestyn Richards of Asbri Planning Ltd explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Richards said that under the Powys Local Development Plan (LDP) the whole site, which includes the 30 homes for the Neuadd Terrace Old School development, is “capable” of delivering 38 housing units.

Mr Richards said: “A previous outline application was approved for this site, resulting in the principle of development being for 30 units.

“This proposal aims to deliver an additional six residential homes.

“This results in a total of 36 dwellings over the two phases, and will bring the wider site total up to that originally anticipated by the LDP."

Planning officer Catherine James said: “Of the six proposed dwellings, two will be affordable which has been welcomed and exceeds the 30 per cent requirement for this area.

“The two affordable dwellings will be built by the developer and handed over to Pobl (Group) under the same terms as agreed for the wider development under the original Section 106.”

When Ms James came to the questions raised by Bronllys Community Council she explained that planning obligations are “triggered” when there are 10 or more dwellings in the scheme.

Ms James said: “So play provision for this size of scheme can’t be secured.

“Furthermore, the Section 106 at the wider site secured a financial contribution for play.

“It is considered that the proposed development fundamentally complies with relevant planning policy.”

She approved the application and gave it “conditional consent".