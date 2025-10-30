Powys inn makes the Good Food Guide's top 100 best pubs

The Felin Fach Griffin is one of five pubs in Wales to feature, and the only one in Powys – coming in at 18th position. There are no Shropshire pubs on the list, although three in Herefordshire - The Riverside at Aymestrey, The Bulls Head and the New Inn - did make the list.

The Felin Fach Griffin

The multi-award winning inn sits on the edge of the Brecon Beacons and the Black Mountains.

Founded in 1951, The Good Food Guide is the longest standing restaurant guide in Britain, which helps readers to find the best places to eat around Britain. The list was made in partnership with Timothy Taylor’s Landlord and supported by Tracklements and Koffmann’s Potatoes.

Taking the top spot in Britain is The Highland Laddie in Leeds, a 100-year-old city centre institution that reopened in April 2025 in the hands of new owners Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton (also of the Empire Café, Leeds).

The Guide says that despite the doom and gloom in Britain's hospitality scene, with pub closures currently averaging one per day in 2025, the list celebrates the nation’s appetite for genuine pubs with proper food and proper beer, and the growing number of venues that are delivering it.

Chloë Hamilton, the editor of The Good Food Guide, said: ‘We went searching for the pubs that nail the drinking and dining side of the equation. It turns out the harder you look the more you find, and they’re not all hidden away in the Cotswolds. The Highland Laddie – a city-centre slam dunk – is a very good case in point.’

Marketing director of Tracklements, Liz Cuff, said: ‘After the success of Britain’s Best Sunday Roasts in 2024, we’re delighted to support The Good Food Guide in celebrating Britain’s 100 Best Pubs 2025. The fabulous but approachable pub food on show throughout this list goes hand in hand with our award-winning condiments.’

A full list of the 100 pubs can be found at: www.insidermedia.com/news/national/britains-100-best-pubs-according-to-the-good-food-guide-2025-full-list