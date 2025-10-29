Oscar James Clarke was born on April 24 2023 at around 24 weeks’ gestation, at his mother's address.

His arrival was unexpected and following his delivery, emergency services were called and attended swiftly.

Despite their best efforts, sadly Oscar's condition did not improve and he died later the same day at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil.

At an inquest this week the South Wales Central Area coroner Rachel Knight sitting at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court said: “Oscar's mother had tested positive for cocaine use during her pregnancy, and there had been minimal engagement antenatally.

“Post mortem testing showed that Oscar's mother had been suffering with an amniotic fluid infection.”

Ms Knight concluded: “It is unclear to what extent these factors each contributed to his premature birth and death.”