Organisations gather for Mid Wales funding fair

Over 100 people representing over 60 community organisations and charities from across Montgomeryshire attended a Funding Fair on Friday 24th October. The event took place at The Monty Club in Newtown.

The free drop-in event brought together key funding bodies to offer advice and information on securing grants for capital, project and revenue plans.

The event, organised by Montgomery MS Russell George, was aimed at voluntary sector organisations, charitable associations and community groups, seeking funding support to help make their projects a reality.

Funding Fair organised by Russell George at the the Monty Club, Newtown last Friday (Picture by Phil Blagg Photography)

Those attending had the chance to discuss their specific funding needs directly with representatives from grant-making bodies. Whether groups were seeking support for capital projects such as building improvements or equipment purchases, funding for new initiatives and community programmes, or revenue funding to help sustain existing services, experts were on hand to provide guidance, outline eligibility criteria and share tips on making strong applications.

Russell George, said: “I was delighted with the turnout at the event; the Funding Fair was a great opportunity for local charities and community groups to get face-to-face advice from major funding bodies.

“Many fantastic projects in Montgomeryshire struggle not for lack of ideas, but for lack of the right financial support at the right time. I hope the event helped bridge that gap by connecting organisations directly with those who can help.

“I would like to also thank the many organisations that participated.”