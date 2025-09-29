Shropshire Star
First Bluetongue case confirmed in Powys - days after fresh finding in Shropshire

The first case of Bluetongue has been confirmed in Mid Wales - days after a fresh positive test in Shropshire.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

The government said that Friday, September 26, had seen the first positive tests in Wales.

An update from the government said: "One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed on 26 September, 2025, following reports of suspicious clinical signs in one suckler cow in Monmouthshire, Wales.

"One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed in one bovine in Powys, Wales, on 26 September, 2025, following a non-negative post-movement test."

The development comes after a positive test in a Shropshire ewe on September 22 - which followed four positive tests in the county this month, in two separate pairs of cattle.

The virus is not a threat to food or humans but can be fatal for livestock.

 As a result outbreaks result in prolonged animal movement and trade restrictions.

Since July there have been 80 cases in England and Wales - 78 in England and two in Wales.