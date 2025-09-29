First Bluetongue case confirmed in Powys - days after fresh finding in Shropshire

The government said that Friday, September 26, had seen the first positive tests in Wales.

An update from the government said: "One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed on 26 September, 2025, following reports of suspicious clinical signs in one suckler cow in Monmouthshire, Wales.

"One new case of BTV-3 was confirmed in one bovine in Powys, Wales, on 26 September, 2025, following a non-negative post-movement test."

The development comes after a positive test in a Shropshire ewe on September 22 - which followed four positive tests in the county this month, in two separate pairs of cattle.

The virus is not a threat to food or humans but can be fatal for livestock.

As a result outbreaks result in prolonged animal movement and trade restrictions.

Since July there have been 80 cases in England and Wales - 78 in England and two in Wales.