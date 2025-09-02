Sean Martin Mulgrew was found unresponsive on his bed in his room at Gwynfa, Lant Avenue on July 31 2025.

Mr Mulgrew, 37, suffered with alcohol addiction South Wales Central Area Coroner Patricia Morgan was told at a hearing at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Monday.

Mrs Morgan was told staff found Mr Mulgrew and attending paramedics pronounced him dead at 5.03pm and he was formally identified by a friend on July 31.

A post mortem was carried out by Dr Haines at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil on August 8 and he gave a provisional cause of death as acute alcohol toxicity.

Mrs Morgan was told Mr Mulgrew was born in Harrow on October 12 1987.

She said she was satisfied that Mr Mulgrew's death was unnatural and requires further investigation based on the evidence that had been made available.

Mrs Morgan adjourned the inquest for further investigations to be completed ahead of the final inquest on the a date yet to be fixed.

She expressed her sincere condolences to Mr Mulgrew’s family and friends.