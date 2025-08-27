'Delighted and humbled' - Gold star award for Mid Wales glamping retreat where guests 'unwind in nature'

Quabbs Cabin, situated on a sheep farm at Rhos y Meirch, Knighton, has earned a Quality Assured Glamping Site gold award from Visit Wales.

The business opened its doors earlier this year, aiming to help guests discover the joy of the outdoors in the rolling Mid Wales hills.

The business is the passion project of owners Paul and Steph, a skilled builder and a geography teacher, respectively, with a shared love for nature, conservation and farm diversification.

Steph and Paul MacDonald from Quabbs cabin, which has won a gold tourism award

“We are both delighted and humbled to achieve the gold award which is validation for all our hard work and shows that our passion project is going in the right direction," said Paul.

"Importantly, we must now maintain the gold standard.

“We feel so lucky to have got to the point where everybody likes what we have done. Since we opened seven months ago, the comments from guests have been so lovely.”

The coupld say the cabin was carefully designed with eco-conscious travellers in mind, using repurposed materials and incorporating off-grid elements to create a rustic yet luxurious escape.

Designed as a place to switch off and unwind, the cabin features a handmade bed overlooking a meadow, a luxurious copper bath, a wood-fired hot tub and a cosy wraparound porch.

Guests are encouraged to explore the rich biodiversity of the surrounding area, with Steph’s background in geography and ecology inspiring a focus on wildlife spotting. From red kites to elusive otters in the nearby streams, the location offers a haven for nature lovers.

The MacDonalds own a flock of 55 pedigree Zwartbles sheep on their 16-acre farm, which they purchased five years ago.

Beyond running the cabin, Steph also writes The Quabbs blog, in which she shares insights of country life, seasonal wildlife, walking routes and the hidden gems of Mid Wales.

Quabbs Cabin is a member of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), an independent membership organisation representing 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).