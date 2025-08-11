Combine harvester on fire near Shropshire/Wales border - fire brigade called
Fire crews were called out to the Shropshire/Wales border after a combine harvester caught fire.
The incident happened at Priest Weston, Montgomery today (August 11).
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 4.39pm on Monday, August 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an LGV fire in Montgomery.
“This incident involved one combine harvester on fire. On arrival of crews the fire was out.”
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bishop’s Castle