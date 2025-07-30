New unique opportunity to foster children and young people in Powys

As a reflective foster carer, you will be on call to provide immediate support to children and young people when they need it most.

You will receive over £19,000 a year for just being available, plus £250 per week when a child is in your care.

Most of your payment is tax free, and you will receive five weeks annual leave, 24-hour support and specialist training.

Cabinet Member for Future Generations, Councillor Sandra Davies said: “If you are passionate about caring and supporting children and young people when they are going through difficult times then this could be a great opportunity for you.”

“This new type of foster care involves being available at the end of the phone and providing care when a child or young person needs a short-term home. As a Reflective Foster Carer, you will receive regular income regardless of whether a child is placed with you or not.

“Becoming a foster carer is challenging, but hugely rewarding, the impact you can make on a child's life is immeasurable. Not only do you provide a safe and nurturing environment, but you also help shape their future, offering them stability and support during a crucial time in their lives.”

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer for reflective, short-term, or long-term placements, please get in touch.

Powys’ fostering team are out and about this summer, so pop and see them at an event near you.

The events will take place at Costa Brecon on Friday, August 1 from 11am until 2pm,

on August 5 at Llandrindod Play Day, from 10am until12:30pm, at Welshpool Play Day at Welshpool Integrated Family Centre on August 6 from 11am until 1pm.

There will also be events at Newtown Integrated Family Centre on August 13 from 11am until 2pm, at Y Gorsedd, Ystradgynlais, from 11am until 2pm on August 14, at The Lake, Llandrindod, from 11am until 12:30pm on August 15 and at the Fun and Information Fair, Newtown, on August 21 from 10am until 2pm

Alternately, find out more at fostering@powys.gov.uk, or contact the friendly team at fostering@powys.gov.uk / 0800 22 30 627.