Hospitality businesses in Mid-Wales asked to weigh up potential 'tax on tourists'

The Welsh Revenue Authority is seeking views on what they want and need in preparation for a new Visitor Accommodation Bill which is set to be passed by the Welsh Government in the Senedd this summer.

Controversial plans for a £1.25 per night tourism tax, which could be introduced in Wales from 2027, were announced last year - with a lower rate of 75p planned for hostels and campsites.

If the bill is passed into law, it will become a requirement for all visitor accommodation in Wales to be registered, whether it is a camping pitch, caravan, holiday lodge, Airbnb or a hotel.

Not all Welsh councils are expected to introduce the optional visitor levy, but the Welsh Government estimates that the plan could potentially raise an estimated £33m a year across Wales.

“We know there are many providers of tourism accommodation in Powys that will be affected if this new law is passed, as expected, by the Senedd,” said Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

“This is your chance to help shape how a national registration service would work, if you are one of them, so I would urge you to take it.”

The consultation closes on Friday, July 18.

The 13-question survey can be found on the Welsh Government’s website: https://surveys.wra.gov.wales/s/NR-VAP-june2025/