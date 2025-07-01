Farm owned by the same MId Wales family for 100 years goes up for sale

The 325-acre upland livestock farm in Custogian, Llaithddu, near Llandrindod Wells, is for sale by informal tender with a guide price of £1.4 to £1.5 million.

It comprises a detached, two bedroomed farmhouse in need of modernisation, a small range of traditional and modern farm buildings and 325 acres of permanent pasture, rough grazing and woodland.

The sale is being conducted by Peter Willcock, from leading regional agents Halls, on behalf of Lucy Botwood, following the death of her parents. The Botwood family has owned the farm for 100 years.

“The sale of Custogian provides an increasingly rare opportunity to purchase a productive livestock rearing farm, with potential for further improvement, in a secluded, private location,” said Mr Willcock. “The farmstead is located near the centre of the holding and the land has good, natural water supplies.”

Approached along a hardcore driveway, the farmhouse is situated adjacent to the farm buildings. The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room and a kitchen with solid fuel Rayburn on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

The farmhouse has a private water supply, mains electricity, private drainage system and oil fired central heating boiler but is not connected to Broadband.

The farm buildings include a three-bay sheep shed, a lean-to garage, a block and GI range, lean-to calves cot, three-bay Dutch barn and a sheep handling set up with dipping bath.

Situated between 406 and 424 metres above sea level, the permanent pasture, rough grazing and woodland sit within a ring fence.

Prospective purchasers must submit their offers to Halls, Halls Holdings House, Bowmen Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, either by letter or email by 5pm on Wednesday, July 30.