Wales' first King Charles post box unveiled

The new post box, located outside Welshpool Delivery Office on Severn Street, continues the tradition of stamping red post boxes with the reigning monarch’s cypher, a practice dating back to Queen Victoria’s reign.

The King’s cypher consists of his initial "C" intertwined with the Roman numeral "III" and the letter "R" for Rex (Latin for King), topped with a Tudor Crown.

The Royal Mail was granted special permission to use the King’s personal cypher, making this a unique and significant addition to the town.

While new post boxes will bear King Charles III’s cypher, existing ones will retain the markings from the monarch who reigned during their installation.

The Post-box was unveiled by Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Powys and young people from Welshpool High School before being emptied by a local postie.

Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George, who was invited to attend the unveiling said that the first King Charles III (CRIII) post-box celebrates both heritage and history for Welshpool and the wider community.

He said: "It was a privilege to witness this historic moment here in Welshpool. The unveiling of the first King Charles III post box in Wales was a great moment for the town, and it was good that young people from Welshpool High School took part in the unveiling.

’The continuation of this royal tradition today in Welshpool is historic for the town.

"I was pleased to be one of the first people to post a letter from the new post box-myself.”