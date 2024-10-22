See the stunning hillside glamping venue with a difference

The Perch is a spectacular two-person triangular glamping venue, which has opened on a hidden-hillside in the spectacular Mid Wales countryside, near Llanidloes.

The stunning venue sits on a platform on a Mid Wales hillside.

Amid the rise of the 'glamping' pastime, Hobbit-style pods have become a familiar sight, while others such 'quirky' re-purposed buses or treehouses, have also reinvented the home-holiday scene.

But the Perch, created by Stacy and Bob Baker offers a fresh and striking twist on the glamping venue, bringing together Scandinavian-style with a luxurious cosy getaway.

The stunning triangular house opened in August, and has proved an immediate hit, with Stacy and Bob being inundated with bookings from couples looking to escape the rat-race.

The two-person cabin, which sits on a raised stilted-platform built into the hillside, includes a two-person electric hot tub, allowing guests to sit out under the stars, relaxing in the idyllic country surroundings.

Stacy explained that their ambition had been to create something unique for the location – which took into account the steep hillside on which the Perch sits.

She said: "It was just so peaceful up there, it is really beautiful and we thought it would be nice to create something for people to unplug, come away from a busy life and be surrounded by nothing."

Stacy said they had done "a lot of research" before settling on the spectacular design – looking at pod-style buildings and tree houses along the way.

But she said: "We just thought it would be beautiful – this little triangle sticking out on the hillside."

The hot tub.

Stacy joked that had been so pleased with the result that she had considered moving in herself.

She said: "It is great, I want to move in! My kids actually said to my husband 'mum is going to be really sad when we start renting it out'."

The venue is for two people only – with no pets and no children.

Along with the hot tub it has a wood burner, king-size bed on a mezzanine, a fire-pit, electric radiators, a bathroom with a walk-in shower, sink and flushing toilet, along with a kitchen equipped with a four ring induction hob, oven, microwave, toaster, kettle, and an undercounter fridge with a freezer compartment.

It took around 20 months to create the project from start to finish and it has already proved a hit with guests, hosting one proposal, while a honeymoon is also planned for next year.

For information visit The Perch's website.