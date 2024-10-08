Bid to build houses next to former pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Monday, October 14, councillors will receive a report on a proposal by Michael Broxton to build three houses next to The Cottage Inn in Montgomery.

The scheme, which was lodged with Powys council last July, is for one detached and two semi-detached houses with nine parking spaces for the site.

The proposal has been called in front of the planning committee by Montgomery’s Powys county councillor, Jeremy Brignell-Thorp.

An earlier version of the proposal was lodged with Powys County Council in November last year and was withdrawn in January.

Councillor Brignell-Thorp said: “This is a very prominent and visible site on one of the main routes into the town, and there is considerable local interest in making sure that this site is developed appropriately.”

Montgomery town councillors have also discussed the application and are “broadly supportive” of it.

Montgomery Town Council said: “The council has previously commented on the withdrawn application and notes that the comments were taken on board.

“The council is broadly supportive; however, it would like to see stipulated that these units should only be for residential use and not for short term holiday lets.”

Planning agent, Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry and Partners explained in a planning statement, that lessons had been learned from the previous application.

Mr Davies said: “The original application went through the consultation process, where some statutory consultees had concerns over elements of the proposal.

“We have taken time to consider these in detail and hopefully have addressed all the comments made to have a successful outcome for this application.”

The new application includes a full assessment of the potential impacts of the proposal on the setting of all heritage assets in the surrounding area.

Powys council’s built heritage officer, Sam Johnson has been consulted on the proposal.

Dr Johnson said: “The proposed scheme is well designed and sits comfortably on the proposed site.”

Due to this Dr Johnson advised that conditional planning consent should be given.

Following this endorsement planning officer Rhian Griffiths recommends that councillors should approve the scheme.

A further sustainable drainage application will need to be approved before the houses can be built.

In March 2023, despite local opposition, Mr Broxton was given planning permission to convert the 18th century pub into a four-bedroom house.

The Cottage Inn had been used as a visitor centre for Monty’s Brewery but closed in 2020.