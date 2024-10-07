Senedd member responds to criticism over farms estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At Powys County Council meeting yesterday, Thursday, October 3, council leader, Liberal Democrat Councillor James Gibson-Watt criticised the “rumours” and “misinformation” that was being “bandied” about over the future of the farms estate.

Councillor Gibson-Watt mentioned a press release published on Mr Evans’ website which he said was creating “anxiety, unhappiness and concern” among the council’s tenants.

Former Powys councillor and cabinet member Mr Evans has hit back and said: “I am surprised that the leader said that it is not true they are selling off county farms – when they have already sold at least one farm unit in the Welshpool area.”

He explained the reasoning behind his public comments on the matter; he had been approached by farm estate tenants who fear for their future and want clarity on what they council propose doing in the long term.

Mr Evans said: “Tenants have been anxious for many months now about their future and are hesitant to make any long-term investments.

“It is common knowledge that there is a working group on this, that consultants are preparing reports on the future of county farms, that the Lib Dems want more horticultural units and in Councillor Gibson-Watts’ own words: ‘the status quo cannot continue’.

“I am not adding to this anxiety – quite the opposite. I am trying to alleviate the anxiety of tenants by asking for clarity on their futures.”

He added that farming unions are also calling for more transparency around the future of the estate.

In his comments to councillors, Councillor Gibson-Watt said that decisions on the farm estate future would come from a “consensus” across the council’s political spectum.

However, Mr Evans pointed out that decisions will be taken by Councillor Gibson-Watt and his Liberal Democrat-Labour cabinet.

Mr Evans said: “It is him, as leader of the council, and his cabinet that is making the budgetary decisions and will have the final say.

“Cross party working groups can have an input but are not the decision makers.

“Councillor Gibson-Watt is trying to absolve himself from the decision whenever it might be made.

“As leader, decisions rest on his shoulders.”

For more than a year the county farms estate has been a hot topic at the council.

In September 2023, a decision was taken in secret by the Liberal Democrat-Labour cabinet to sell 218 acres of the council’s farm estate in the village of Leighton near Welshpool.

The buyers were believed to be Welshpool-based waste and recycling firm; Potters who were said to be willing to offer £5 million for the land.

The decision caused uproar amongst opposition councillors.

The estate is also expected to hit a £10 million annual income generation.

In August cabinet member for property, Liberal Democrat Councillor Jake Berriman took a delegated decision to sell Gadair Farm near Llanfyllin for an estimated £500,000.

Later that month a delegated decision to sell land at Coppice Lane, Pool Quay near Welshpool was also approved by Councillor Gibson-Watt.