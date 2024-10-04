Emergency crews scrambled to border crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue asked their colleagues in Shropshire to assist at the scene in Bryn Mawr, Crewgreen, at 8.55am on Friday (4).

Controllers scrambled a fire appliance from Shrewsbury to assist their colleagues.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire & Rescue said: "Request from Mid & West Wales to assist with this incident. Shrewsbury appliance mobilised to assist."

They sent their stop message at 9:38 am.

The emergency services in Wales have been asked for more information.