Emergency crews scrambled to border crash
Emergency crews from Shropshire and Mid Wales were scrambled to reports of a person trapped in a crash on the border.
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue asked their colleagues in Shropshire to assist at the scene in Bryn Mawr, Crewgreen, at 8.55am on Friday (4).
Controllers scrambled a fire appliance from Shrewsbury to assist their colleagues.
A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire & Rescue said: "Request from Mid & West Wales to assist with this incident. Shrewsbury appliance mobilised to assist."
They sent their stop message at 9:38 am.
The emergency services in Wales have been asked for more information.