Momentous and madcap challenge sees friends raise more than £5k by completing a triathlon – five days in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In summer 2023, Elaine Currie from Talerddig, and Julie Turner from Newtown set themselves an ambitious target – to complete five triathlons in five consecutive days in five different places.

There followed a year of training – and sleepless nights – before their adventure began at the end of August.

Each triathlon included a 500m swim, 20k bike ride, and 5k power walk.

Beginning on Friday, August 30, in Rhayader, the ladies continued in Machynlleth, Welshpool, Newtown, and finally Shrewsbury, on consecutive days.

Fittingly, the finish line was at the Lingen Davies Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where they were warmly welcomed by family, friends and the centre’s staff.

Over the five days Elaine and Julie – who have a combined age of 123 – swam 2.5k, cycled 100k and walked 25k.

Elaine said: "We've absolutely loved everything about our 5x5x5 Triathlon Challenge.

"In fact we’re quite sad it's all over – although our legs and feet aren't!"

At the heart of it all was raising money for the Montgomeryshire branch of Lingen Davies and the current total stands at £5,008.75.

"The Lingen Davies Centre in Shrewsbury is a world class, incredible facility, where many people very close to us have been treated," said Julie.

"We’ve received 150 donations so far and have been completely overwhelmed by everyone's generosity."

People can still support the fundraising by visiting the Just Giving page.