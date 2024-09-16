Motorcyclist dies in crash on Shropshire and Mid Wales border

The crash took place on the B4393, near Llandrinio Bridge, at around 7.20am.

Police said the crash had involved a black Kawasaki motorcycle and a white Vauxhall van.

They said the rider of the motorcycle sadly died at at the scene.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the B4393 near Llandrinio bridge at around 7.20am on Monday, September 16.

"The collision involved a white Vauxhall van and a black Kawasaki motorcycle. Sadly, the rider died at the scene.

"Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The road is expected to remain closed until later this afternoon whilst officers carry out their investigation.

"Anyone who may have been travelling along the B4393 near Llandrinio bridge at the time, is asked to contact police.

"Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dash cam in their vehicles.

People can contact the force online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

People contacting the force are asked to quote reference number DP-20240916-038.