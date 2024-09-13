Shropshire Star
Chirk car fire leads to tailbacks

Tailbacks were reported ahead of evening rush hour on Friday on the A5 Gledrid to Halton road due to a car fire.

By Richard Williams
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent a fire crew from Ellesmere to deal with the blaze, which found "one privately owned car well alight".

The fire was reported to SFRS at around 3.15pm.

According to Traffic Wales (North & Mid) North Wales Police were allowing traffic through using a "stop and go" system after initially closing the road.

According to the AA, traffic had slowed to 15 mph in both directions by 4.30pm.

