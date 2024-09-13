Chirk car fire leads to tailbacks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent a fire crew from Ellesmere to deal with the blaze, which found "one privately owned car well alight".

The fire was reported to SFRS at around 3.15pm.

According to Traffic Wales (North & Mid) North Wales Police were allowing traffic through using a "stop and go" system after initially closing the road.

According to the AA, traffic had slowed to 15 mph in both directions by 4.30pm.