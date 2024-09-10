Welshpool friends set for marathon challenge for charities close to their hearts

Rachel Herbert and Katy Godsell, both from Welshpool, who have been friends since classmates at Llanfyllin High School, have teamed up to support each other to raise as much money as possible for their chosen charities.

Rachel is supporting the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital Lingen Davies Cancer Centre which supports people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid-Wales, whilst Katy is raising funds for Birmingham Children's Hospital. Both women and their families have received treatment and support from the charities at the toughness times of their lives.

“I am running the London Marathon in 2025 in memory of my brother, Matthew Turner,” said Rachel. “He was just 43 when diagnosed with cancer and died aged 44.

“After his diagnosis, I took Matthew to many of his chemotherapy and immunotherapy appointments. The staff were absolutely amazing to my brother and, whilst he was there having treatment, he was comfortable and well looked after.

“I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge and raising as much money as I can. I chose Lingen Davies because of their amazing work in the community to raise awareness and provide support. I want to give back and hopefully help raise funds to help others.”

Katy said: “I am honoured to be running the London Marathon for Birmingham Children's Hospital, as our daughter Eleri has received so much ongoing support and treatment for a rare bowel condition, Hertzsprungs.

“At birth, she had lifesaving surgery and she continues to receive treatment to support her growth as a toddler. I am very excited to be running my first marathon and we, as a family, just want to be able to give something back and say a huge thank you to all the truly amazing staff at Birmingham Children's Hospital.”

James Lunney, Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity’s challenge events manager, said: "Katy and family have raised over £7,000 for us in the past, all to say thank you for the amazing care their daughter, Eleri, has received at our hospital.

“We're excited to see Katy take on her first marathon in London 2025 and incredibly grateful for her passion to fundraise and inspire others to donate. 100,000 sick kids are treated at our hospital every year and together, with the help of people like Katy, we can transform their experience."

As an ex-breast cancer patient herself, Katy has experienced first-hand the amazing work Lingen Davies Cancer Centre does for patients across Mid Wales and Shropshire, and she’s therefore keen to support Rachel.

Likewise, Rachel has a connection to Birmingham Children's Hospital where one of her sons is currently receiving treatment.

Tarrah Lewis, Lingen Davies fundraiser, says runners taking part in the London Marathon have raised more than £150,000 for local cancer services over the last decade.

“Running the London Marathon is many people’s dream and we have a limited number of places every year – they’re highly sought after,” she said. “We had lots of applications and Rachel’s was tremendously strong, as she will be running in memory of her brother, Matt.

“Rachel has already raised more than £2,500 in sponsorship and wants to double that. We know she’ll make her whole family proud and has the support of the whole Mid Wales community behind her. We wish her all the very best.

“Lingen Davies exists to support cancer patients throughout Mid Wales and Shropshire. We want to make sure that local people can access excellent local cancer services at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.”

Rachel and Katy are planning a series of fundraising events, including a Spinnathon on October 5 at Flash Leisure Centre, quiz nights, raffles, a Family Fun Day and lots more throughout the year.

The women will be chronicling their progress on their Facebook pages which will be used to announce fun events. Follow Rachel at https://www.facebook.com/rachel.turner.376695 and Katy at https://www.facebook.com/teamelerirunslondonmarathon

Local businesses supporting the pair include WPG (Welshpool Printing Group), Phil Blagg, Photographer, Figure and Face, Serendipity, Vintage Barbers, Rikki Lloyd, The Hair Studio, Cornstore, Powis Castle, Welshpool, Parkhall Farm, Whittingham and Hoo Zoo Dinosaur World, Telford.