Inquest opens into death of man found in water below aqueduct at beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a hearing in Ruthin, John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that on Thursday, August 22 a member of the public walking along the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct spotted a body in the River Dee 120 feet below.

Police officers found the body in the water, which was later recovered by firefighters.

He was identified as 43-year-old Paul James Handforth, an artist and designer from Long Lane, Haughton, Tarporley, in Cheshire.

The provisional cause of death given by pathologist Dr Mark Atkinson was a head injury.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.