Inquest opens into death of man found in water below aqueduct at beauty spot
An inquest has been opened into the death of a man found in the water at a beauty spot.
At a hearing in Ruthin, John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that on Thursday, August 22 a member of the public walking along the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct spotted a body in the River Dee 120 feet below.
Police officers found the body in the water, which was later recovered by firefighters.
He was identified as 43-year-old Paul James Handforth, an artist and designer from Long Lane, Haughton, Tarporley, in Cheshire.
The provisional cause of death given by pathologist Dr Mark Atkinson was a head injury.
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.