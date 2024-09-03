Peter and Elaine celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Peter and Elaine Webber, who live in Berriew, near Welshpool, were married at the age of 21 at St Albans Church, Harrow on August 22, 1959.

Peter and Elaine Webber who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a cruise.

The couple have two sons, Paul and Philip Webber, and four grandchildren.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary while on the cruise, they enjoyed a champagne breakfast and dinner at the captain’s table.

Entrepreneur Peter established cancer diagnostics company CellPath, in Newtown, which was later run by his sons until the company was sold to American firm StatLab Medical Products in 2022.

Peter and Elaine on their wedding day.

Asked his secret for a long and happy marriage Peter said: “We are both tolerant people and we have worked hard over the years. I was immersed in my businesses and Elaine was busy looking after the family.”

They both love cruising – the blue sapphire anniversary cruise was their 18th – and they also owned a holiday home in Florida for many years.

Peter and Elaine on their wedding day.

Last November, the couple were on board The Spirit of Discovery cruise ship when it was hit by a severe storm in the Bay of Biscay, which left 100 passengers with injuries.

Speaking at the time Peter said: “I learned at school about the terror of the Bay of Biscay but I never thought I would live to experience it!”

Saga Cruises fully refunded the cost of that cruise.