Elan Valley to mark 120th anniversary of the dams with Bank Holiday events

Guided coach tours will uncover the rich history and breathtaking landscapes of the stunning Mid Wales estate.

The first tour departs at 10am and concludes at midday, with a second tour running from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Each tour includes a knowledgeable guide, a special viewing inside Pen y Garreg Dam, a cream tea, free parking and a complimentary cupcake for the first 120 visitors.

The opportunity to explore one of Mid Wales' most iconic landmarks costs £20 per person and is perfect for history enthusiasts, nature lovers, or simply those looking for a fun and enriching weekend activity.

The celebration continues throughout the weekend with Bank Holiday pop-up stalls on both Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 5pm. Stalls will feature Welsh artisans proudly showcasing their creativity in food, drink, arts and crafts.

Further information about the tour and pop-up market may be found at https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/