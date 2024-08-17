Powys Council launches new initiative to get people active

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Powys Council has announced its 'Let's go Powys' initiative that has been designed to make it easier for people in the region to find sports and activity opportunities across the county.

The project has been created in response to a survey conducted by Sport Powys that revealed that residents said "it was difficult to find varied physical activities across the county".

The Let's go Powys project is a website that showcases opportunities for adults of all ages from sports including working netball, kayaking to cycling and wheelchair basketball.

Activity providers in the county are able to take advantage of free marketing via the website and list their groups and clubs, sessions and venues. Powys Council is encouraging 'all providers across the county to visit the website to list their opportunities'.

Powys County Council has announced its Let's go Powys, picture: Powys Council

The council says that local walking and cycling routes will also be added to the Let's go Powys website in the near future. The website features an activity finder so people can search for opportunities in their area and by activity type.

Elin Wozencraft from Sport Powys said: "It was clear from the survey feedback from residents that having one website to find and share activities was very much needed. Let's Go Powys offers everyone - residents and visitors - an opportunity to easily find enjoyable activities which are right for them.

"The website has also been designed so that health professionals can support people to boost their health and wellbeing by signposting them to activities and sessions."

Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, Councillor Richard Church, added: "We have so many wonderful, inclusive activities that take place week in, week out across Powys. There really is something for everyone and I'm thrilled that we're able to showcase them so that more people across our county can enjoy the benefits of moving and being active."

The website also includes a series of case studies of 'individuals who have benefited from finding a sport or activity near them in Powys'.

The initiative has received backing from Powys Teaching Health Board, and Director of Public Health Mererid Bowley said: "We know that being physically active is really important for our health. Not only can it help prevent long term health conditions, but it can help us manage them too. Plus, it gives us a sense of positive wellbeing.

"By providing easy access to the opportunities that are often on our doorstep, I hope people right across the county will take a look at the Let's Go Powys website and give an activity a go."