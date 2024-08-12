Police searching for 14-year-old Powys girl reported missing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alaf, aged 14, has been reported missing from the Meifod area of Powys and is known to have links to Birmingham and the Dagenham area of London.

Officers describe her as about 5ft 4in tall, with dark hair and last seen wearing blue joggers and a white t-shirt with an anime graphic on it.

Send information to Dyfed Powys Police via the force website, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phoning 101 and citing reference 143 of August 11.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.