Excitement ahead of record-breaking show

Show secretary Sian Lewis has had to order more sheep pens because of the rising entries, while she expects there to be around 900 entries in the horticulture, cookery classes and handicrafts.

Horse and children’s riding entries, which increased last year, have risen again.

Sian stressed that entries for the horses section and dog show will still be taken on show day.

The number of trade exhibitors is also expected to set a new record and a bumper entry is predicted in the sheep shearing competitions, as the show is the final one on the Welsh Lamb Shearing Circuit.

Last year, many of the circuit’s top shearers stayed on to compete in the Montgomery Young Farmers Clubs’ evening speed shearing competition, which attracts around 60 competitors.

More than 1,000 lambs are being prepared for shearing on show day.

Preparing for Llanfyllin Show are Dougie Williams, seven, Frankie Williams, six, puppy Maggie and donkey Samson.

“Entries in the sheep section are about 50 per cent up on last year and there were so many entries in the horticulture and cookery sections that I ran out of tickets – and I ordered 800!” said Sian. “The cookery section and photography entries, especially, are much higher than previous years.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed for a record-break attendance on Saturday, as our reputation as the “friendly show” continues to grow by word of mouth.”

Doug Williams, of Bryn Vyrnwy Holiday Park, Llansantffraid, is show president and Sian’s father, Peter Lewis, of Green Hall, Llanfyllin, is chairman this year.

The show opens at 9am at Bodfach Hall on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton and Janet Jones, Parc.

The main show sponsor is GNJ Steel Framed Building Ltd of Llanfyllin.

Attractions include a Mini Pony Show – Equestrian Razzle Dazzle, In Miniature!, dog agility displays, the traditional Village Green with activities for children, Porthywaen Silver Band, a Punch and Judy Show, a fun fair, vintage machinery parade and terrier racing.

Showjumping will also take place in the main ring this year and there are show classes for horticulture, floral art, cookery and crafts, sheep shearing, sheepdog trials, horses and sheep, a dog show and children's sports classes.

There will also be a wide selection of trade stands, food vendors and a bar for showgoers to visit.

For more information about the show, contact Sian Lewis by e-mailing llanfyllinshowsecretary@hotmail.com or calling 07398183065.