Legal challenge launched over closure of air ambulance bases

Earlier this year the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC) approved a move to close both the Welshpool Air Ambulance base, and its Caernarfon counterpart.

Now campaign groups battling the decision are taking their cases to the High Court.

A statement from the ‘Save Welshpool Air Ambulance Base’ and ‘Save Caernarfon Air Ambulance’ campaign groups confirmed they have lodged an application for a judicial review with the High Court.

They said the application 'challenges the lawfulness of the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee’s (JCC) decision'.

The statement said: "We were not prepared to accept the decision reached, and campaign teams in Mid and North Wales have been working together, along with others, and law firm Watkins and Gunn."

The claim has been brought by a local resident – referred to as 'the Claimant'.

It calls on the court to quash the JCC’s decision to adopt the recommendations, as well as to grant an injunction prohibiting the health boards from taking steps to implement the recommendations.

The statement added: "As campaign groups, we know how the public, health boards, and clinicians in Mid and North Wales did not support the decision to close the Welshpool and Caernarfon bases.

"We believe that the work of the air ambulance in Mid and North Wales is vital in providing life-saving emergency treatment and ensuring rapid response times into emergency care.

"We continue to believe that swathes of Mid and North Wales will receive slower response times from the Wales Air Ambulance Service, and at times won't receive a timely critical care response at all if the proposed changes take place. We also continue to call on the Welsh Government to intervene and ensure both bases remain in operation."

The statement was signed by a number of campaigners and local policitians, including Cynthia & Clive Duce – Save Air Ambulance Mid Wales Base Campaign, Andy O’regan – Save Caernarfon Air Ambulance Campaign, Russell George – MS for Montgomeryshire, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan – Powys County Councillor, Cllr Joy Jones – Powys County Councillor, Cllr Graham Breeze – Powys County Councillor, Cllr Amanda Jenner - Powys County Councillor, and Bob Benyon – Save Air Ambulance Mid Wales Base Campaign Team.

Mr George added: "The impact of this decision was hugely disappointing for us in Mid Wales.’

"The reconfiguration of Air Ambulance Critical Care services in Wales, from a point before any of us had heard of the proposal to close the bases, has been a process filled with bias, misinformation, and misdirection. A Judicial Review would allow a judge to re-evaluate the decision-making process and I believe it would bring much needed transparency and objectivity and examine to what extent the process delivered a predetermined outcome.’’

"Over the years, countless people have benefited from this life-saving service, and they have generously donated to and fundraised for it. I know that we all recognise the vital role that the Air Ambulance service plays in our area. The Welshpool Air Ambulance base should remain in operation.

"I continue to work with others, and on a cross-party basis. The Judicial Review process is complex, but we now wait for further information following the application for judicial review now that it has been issued at the High Court."