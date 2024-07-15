Textile bank to launch at ambulance station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

People can now recycle old clothes, shoes and textiles at one of three locations across Wales, including at the ambulance Station on Mochdre Industrial Estate in Newtown.

Wearable clothing will be re-sold, while un-wearable textiles will be re-used in the production of many other items, like car upholstery.

Income generated from the scheme will be split between The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) and the Welsh Ambulance Service’s own charity.

Nicci Stephens, the Trust’s Environment and Sustainability Manager, said: “Doing our bit for the environment is incredibly important to us as an ambulance service, which is why we jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with TASC.

“Not only have we created a mechanism for people to recycle their pre-loved items, but it’s an opportunity to support our ambulance family at the same time.”

Chris Turley, Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Resources, added: “Partnering with TASC on this initiative is one in a myriad of ways we are trying to be more sustainable as part of our broader decarbonisation plan.

“The fact that it’s raising money for a good cause is even better, and I’d encourage staff, volunteers and the wider community to put these clothes banks to good use.”

Karl Demian, Chief Executive at TASC, said: “We’re proud to join forces with the Welsh Ambulance Service on this initiative which will reduce landfill, support sustainability and raise vital funds to support our incredible ambulance family in their time of need.”