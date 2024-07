Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dyfed Powys Police said the the A483 between Welshpool and Llanymynech stretch was closed just after 3pm.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the A483 - The Trallwng to Llanymynech road."

They added that people should avoid the area and find an alternative route.