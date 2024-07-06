Council achieves £2.3million surplus on last year's budget

This figure will fall to £1.793 million when money is taken away from the total to be squirrelled away in council reserve accounts.

The details of the surplus for 2023/2024 will be given in a report to councillors at a meeting of the Finance Panel on Monday, July 8.

The 2023/2024 budget out turn as it stood at the end of the financial year on March 31 shows that the financial position during the last quarter of the year from January to March deteriorated with the position being just over £1 million worse than had been predicted at the end of December.

At that stage, the council was predicting a £3.338 million surplus against the council’s base budget of £326.621 million for 2023/2024.