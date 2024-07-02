Family looking to give back to charity with craft sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As part of the 45th anniversary of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, the charity asked people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales to come up with 'weird and wonderful' ways to raise £45k from 45 different events over the summer.

Nicola Hanson, 52, from Newtown, has answered the call and is busy preparing for a sale on Saturday, July 13.

It will take place from 10am to 1pm at Caersws Village Hall and Nicola is delighted to be fundraising for Lingen Davies after the help the charity has given her.

Nicola Hanson (left) and her mother Brenda Franics ready for their sale for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

She said: “It was my daughter’s idea to do the sale and raise money for Lingen Davies because I have been having treatment at the centre in Shrewsbury since Christmas.

“The people there are friendly and lovely, it is a very welcoming place so we thought we would see what we can do and see how much money we can raise.

“All proceeds from the day will go to Lingen Davies and we’ve got about a dozen stalls now.

“My family and friends have been crafting for years – my daughter makes pompom keyrings and my mum and I do blankets, embroidery, bookmarks, trinkets, coffee cup holders, coasters, scrunchies, earrings and more!

“I have had more time to craft recently so we all got on board with the idea and we’re still looking for more people to have a stall on the day, so do get in touch.”

Nicola was diagnosed with cancer in September 2023 and had chemotherapy every two weeks from December.

She is now undergoing five weeks of radiotherapy, five days a week, which she will continue to receive during her organisation of this sale and after it.

Along with her daughter Katrina, 26, and 71-year-old mum Brenda, the family are organising cake, bottle, antique and craft stalls as well as a raffle offering prizes of food, beauty and craft hampers as well as vouchers for a number of businesses around Caersws and Newtown.

Other people will be providing stalls selling pottery and ceramics, jewellery, books, Amigurumi – very small crocheted animals – and more.

Entrance costs £2 and includes tea and coffee and a biscuit.

Karen Roberts, Lingen Davies Volunteer Fundraiser Coordinator, met Nicola during her treatment and is delighted she has decided to run this sale.

“We are so thrilled Nicola wants to put on this sale and help raise money for our charity,” she said.

“It is an awful lot of organisation and we are inspired by her work - we can’t wait to see all the amazing items on offer on the day too!

“We’d love to hear from more people who want to get stuck in and come up with innovative and wonderful ways of helping us to raise £45,000 over the summer and take part in our 45th birthday fundraising drive.

“It really could be anything and all money raised will go towards the charity work to support people affected by cancer across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.”

Anyone who would like to help Nicola and have a stall at the sale can email her on nicjhanson@yahoo.co.uk.

For more information about Lingen Davies Cancer Fund visit www.lingendavies.co.uk.