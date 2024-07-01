'His smile would light up any room': Family's tribute to 'full of life' father who died in crash

Emergency services were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a silver Audi S3 in the Bronwylfa area, south of Coedpoeth, at 7.30am on Saturday, June 22.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Paul Williams, from the Penycae area of Wrexham, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, his devastated family have paid tribute to the "full of life" father of two.

“Paul was a real character, full of life, fun, loving, very popular and his smile would light up any room,” they said in a statement released through North Wales Police.

“He was a devoted daddy of Macey, 10, and Ezme, four. They loved spending time together, having fun, going on trips and adventures.

“He was a loving son of Liz and (the late) Phillip Vaughan Williams, little brother of Lee, loved brother-in-law of Joanne and 'Naughty Uncle Paul' of Evan, Huw and Cadi.

“He enjoyed tinkering with motorbikes, cars and Volkswagen camper vans at his friends’ garage, he loved going on holiday, eating out and socialising. He was great company, had lots of friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.

“Paul was taken from us so tragically. No words can describe the pain of losing him. We are completely devastated and heartbroken by his sudden loss. He will be truly missed by all of us.

“May you now rest in peace. Nos da cariad, love you always, from all of your loving family.”

North Wales Police investigating officer Detective Constable Donna Vernon said: “Our deepest condolences remain with Paul’s family and friends at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information regarding this collision. Anyone who was in the Bronwylfa area in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, June 22 and witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, or anyone who might have dash cam footage, is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact North Wales Police online at northwales.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 24000550049.