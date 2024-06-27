'I'll never be a fair weather friend' – senior Conservative speaks up for betting row candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Glyn Davies, who is also the chairman of the Welsh Conservatives, made the comments in support of Craig Williams.

Mr Williams is standing for election as MP for Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr, but has become embroiled in a gambling row after he admitted betting on the date of the General Election.

Subsequently the Gambling Commission confirmed it was investigating Mr Williams, before it was revealed that a number of Tories were being looked at over the same issues – including Mr Williams' constituency colleague, the Montgomeryshire Assembly Member, Russell George.

The national Conservative party said on Tuesday it would be withdrawing support from Mr Williams' campaign, but he remains on the ballot paper as the Tory candidate.

But Mr Davies, who was MP for Montgomeryshire for nine years, said he would do what he could to back his "good friend" in his bid to get re-elected.

Mr Davies said his successor had "made a mistake", but stressed "we all make them from time to time".

Writing on social media Mr Davies said: "I continue to have a keen interest in politics – Welsh politics in particular. Have many good friends in Welsh politics. Also, one type of politician I’ll never be is a ‘fair weather friend’.

"Over last few days I’ve retained a background role, just helping where I can in a low key way. It’s what ‘presidents’ do."

He added: "Craig came into my office as a teenager, offering to help. I rated him then and my regard has greatly increased over time.

"Yes he has made a mistake. We all make them from time to time. But I consider Craig Williams to be a top class politician as well as a good friend. I will do what I can to support his re-election next week."